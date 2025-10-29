Orex Minerals Sells Coneto Silver-Gold Project to Silver Viper

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orex Minerals ( (TSE:REX) ) has shared an announcement.

Orex Minerals Inc. has announced the sale of its interest in the Coneto Silver-Gold Project to Silver Viper Minerals Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately US$15 million. The agreement, which involves an all-share transaction, will see Orex and Fresnillo plc selling their respective stakes to Silver Viper, with Orex retaining an 11% ownership in Silver Viper post-closing. This move aligns with Orex’s strategy to unlock value for shareholders and allows the Coneto Project to advance under Silver Viper’s exploration platform, potentially benefiting all stakeholders involved.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:REX is a Underperform.

Orex Minerals’ stock faces significant challenges due to poor financial performance, with consistent losses and negative cash flows. The lack of profitability and zero revenue generation are major concerns. However, the positive drilling results offer a glimmer of hope for future growth. Technical indicators show a mixed picture, with short-term trends slightly positive but overall momentum bearish. The negative P/E ratio highlights valuation difficulties. Overall, strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial health and investor confidence.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects in Mexico and Canada. The company’s portfolio includes the Sandra Silver-Gold Project in partnership with Pan American Silver Corp., and the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is led by an experienced team of mining and exploration professionals dedicated to value creation through strategic project advancement and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 137,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.8M

