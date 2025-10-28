Orchestra BioMed Announces Strategic Agreement with Terumo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orchestra BioMed Holdings ( (OBIO) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Orchestra BioMed Holdings announced a new strategic agreement with Terumo Corporation, which includes a $30 million investment and grants Terumo a right of first refusal for the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) for coronary artery disease treatment. This agreement supersedes a prior distribution agreement and highlights the clinical and commercial potential of Virtue SAB, as well as providing Orchestra BioMed with additional capital to advance its pivotal stage programs. The company also initiated patient enrollment for its Virtue Trial in the U.S., aiming to support regulatory approval for the Virtue SAB, which has shown promising results in previous studies and has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OBIO is a Underperform.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings faces significant financial challenges with high leverage and ongoing losses. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, overbought conditions suggest caution. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further limit the stock’s appeal.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings is a biomedical innovation company that accelerates high-impact technologies through strategic collaborations with leading global medical device companies. Its flagship product candidates include Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy for hypertension and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) for atherosclerotic artery disease. Both products are undergoing pivotal clinical trials and represent significant global market opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 351,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $213.7M

