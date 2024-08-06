Orchard Funding Faces Uncertainty as Major Client Falters

Orchard Funding (GB:ORCH) has released an update.

Orchard Funding Group PLC reported that their largest customer, ‘Insure That,’ has entered into administration, affecting a significant portion of Orchard’s lending book valued at £16.7 million. The company is currently evaluating the potential impact on their ability to recover these funds. Additionally, Orchard’s Nominated Adviser and Broker has undergone a name change to Panmure Liberum Capital Limited due to a corporate merger.

