Orbital Corporation Sees Shift in Investor Holdings

Orbital Corporation Ltd has seen a reduction in substantial holdings by Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd, with their voting power decreasing from 7.03% to 6.00%. This change reflects a significant shift in investor interest, highlighting potential implications for the company’s stock performance.

