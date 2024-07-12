Orbital Corporation Sees KKR Holdings Shift

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holding structure, with the KKR Entities reducing their voting power from 9.39% to 8.34%. The change, which occurred on various dates, was formally reported on July 12, 2024, reflecting a decrease in the number of owned ordinary shares. This adjustment in voting shares signifies a notable change in the investment landscape of the company.

