Orbec Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments

Blue Thunder Mining ( (TSE:BLUE) ) has provided an update.

Mines D’Or Orbec Inc. has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Mr. Paolo Cattelan and Ms. Kettina Cordero, both bringing extensive experience in the mining and finance sectors. These appointments are part of Orbec’s strategy to bolster its position as a leading Québec gold company, and align with their ongoing exploration efforts in the Muus Project, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

More about Blue Thunder Mining

Orbec is a gold company owning a significant mineral claim near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers a large area within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for gold mineralization and in proximity to IAMGOLD’s Nelligan Gold Project. The project is being explored in collaboration with IAMGOLD.

YTD Price Performance: -35.90%

Average Trading Volume: 25,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3M

