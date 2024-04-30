Orange Minerals NL Boasts Strong Quarterly Results

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL reported a successful quarter with a $1.31 million cash balance and a $0.25 million investment in Godolphin Resources. The quarter saw completion of a maiden drill program at the Eastern Goldfields Projects, with all drill holes intersecting gold, and the initiation of negotiations for a Heritage Agreement at Lennon’s Find. The company is progressing on its strategy to explore high-value tenements, including a 75% earning potential in the Lennon’s Find Polymetallic Project in the Pilbara through significant investment and drilling.

