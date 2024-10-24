Orange Minerals NL Announces Annual General Meeting

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL has scheduled its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and vote on the Remuneration Report. The meeting provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and future strategies. Shareholders registered by November 26, 2024, are eligible to vote, making their participation crucial for shaping company policies.

