Orange Belgium Announces Financial Results Conference for 2024

ORANGE BELGIUM ( (GB:0FBS) ) has provided an announcement.

Orange Belgium has announced an upcoming conference on February 7, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the second half and full fiscal year of 2024. This event is significant as it reflects the company’s transparency and engagement with investors and analysts, potentially impacting its market perception and strategies moving forward.

More about ORANGE BELGIUM

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator in Belgium, offering fixed and mobile connectivity services to both residential and professional markets. The company provides convergent offers, including internet, telephony, and television services, and is committed to sustainable digital practices. It operates as a subsidiary of the Orange group, present in 26 countries with a global customer base of 292 million, and is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 4.85%

Average Trading Volume: 196

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1B

