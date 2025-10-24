Oramed Pharm Repurchases Shares, Ends Joint Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oramed Pharm ( (ORMP) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Oramed Pharmaceuticals repurchased and retired 1,155,367 shares from Hefei Tianhui Biotech Co., Ltd. for approximately $2.58 million. The joint venture with HTIT was terminated due to unmet financial conditions, but Oramed will continue its oral insulin program independently. The company has made significant investments in biomedical companies like Alpha Tau Medical, Scilex Holdings, and BioXcel Therapeutics, generating substantial returns and positioning itself for future growth. Oramed plans to reward shareholders with a one-time dividend and is actively pursuing new partnerships to expand its market potential.

Spark’s Take on ORMP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ORMP is a Neutral.

Oramed Pharm’s overall score is driven by a strong balance sheet but hindered by poor income and cash flow performance. Technical indicators are neutral, and the valuation is typical for the industry. The absence of earnings call data and significant corporate events leaves fundamental concerns unaddressed.

More about Oramed Pharm

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral drug delivery systems. The company is advancing its oral insulin program and has a diversified investment portfolio in the biomedical sector, aiming to create long-term shareholder value through strategic partnerships and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 100,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $93.9M

