Oragenics Inc Enhances Financial Standing with Equity Sale

The latest update is out from Oragenics Inc (OGEN).

Oragenics, Inc. successfully executed an underwriting agreement to sell 1.4 million shares at $1.50 each, raising $2.1 million before expenses, with options for over-allotment and additional warrants. The underwriters purchased shares at a slightly lower price and received warrants exercisable at $1.875. This strategic financial move, which closed on March 1, 2024, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, with the details filed with the SEC and shared in a press release to keep investors informed.

