Oracle Power Reveals High Copper Grades at Blue Rock

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has reported encouraging assay results from its Blue Rock Valley Copper and Silver Project, with copper concentrations ranging from 8.56% to 25.70%. The company is now planning further exploration, including geophysical surveys and potential drilling, to better define the mineralisation. Alongside copper, Oracle is also investigating the area for possible gold and uranium deposits.

