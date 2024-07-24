Oracle Power Bolsters Board with Industry Expert

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has strengthened its Board with the immediate appointment of Emma Priestley as a Non-Executive Director. Bringing over two decades of experience in mining and financial services, Priestley’s background includes leadership roles in gold production and exploration, as well as corporate restructurings in various global jurisdictions. The company anticipates her expertise will significantly contribute to the development of their project portfolio.

For further insights into GB:ORCP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.