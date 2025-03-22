Oracle Corporation Japan Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Oracle Corporation Japan ( (OCLCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oracle Corporation Japan presented to its investors.

Oracle Corporation Japan, a leading provider of integrated cloud applications and platform services, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing significant growth in its cloud services sector.

In its latest earnings report, Oracle Corporation Japan announced a total revenue increase of 6% year-over-year to $14.1 billion, with a notable 23% rise in cloud revenue, reaching $6.2 billion. The company’s remaining performance obligations surged by 62% to $130 billion, reflecting strong future demand.

Key financial highlights include a 20% increase in GAAP earnings per share to $1.02 and a 4% rise in non-GAAP earnings per share to $1.47. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure revenue saw a substantial 49% growth, while its cloud application revenue increased by 9%. The company also declared a 25% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, signaling confidence in its ongoing financial health.

Looking ahead, Oracle’s management anticipates a 15% revenue increase in the next fiscal year, driven by a robust sales backlog and expanding cloud agreements with major tech companies. The company is also on track to double its data center capacity, catering to the growing demand for AI and cloud services.

Oracle’s strategic focus on cloud services and AI integration positions it well for continued growth, as it leverages partnerships with industry leaders to enhance its offerings and expand its market presence.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com