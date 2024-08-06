Ora Banda Mining Updates Forum Presentation

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Limited has released an updated version of its presentation for the 2024 Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum, where Managing Director Luke Creagh will speak on 7 August 2024. The update corrects a diagram in Slide 16 from the prior version issued on 5 August. The company invites interested parties to visit its website for more information on its projects and to contact the Managing Director for investor and media inquiries.

