Ora Banda Mining Sees Stake Reduction by Hawke’s Point

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Hawke’s Point Holdings L.P. has reduced its stake in Ora Banda Mining Limited from 37.60% to 31.41% through a substantial on-market sale of ordinary shares. The transaction involved selling 107,142,860 shares, reflecting a strategic shift in the company’s investment in Ora Banda. This move could influence the market perception of Ora Banda’s stock as investors reassess its shareholder structure.

