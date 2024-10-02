Optima Health Shareholding Sees Major Increase

Optima Health PLC (GB:OPT) has released an update.

Optima Health PLC has announced that Michael Anthony Ashcroft has crossed a significant threshold in shareholding, now holding a total of 23.02% of the company’s voting rights as of September 27, 2024. This marks a notable increase from the previous notification, where Ashcroft held 17.25%. The transaction, which has potential implications for investor influence in the company, was completed on October 1, 2024, in Belize.

