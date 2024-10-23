OptiBiotix Health Welcomes New Finance Director Amid Growth Plans

OptiBiotix Health (GB:OPTI) has released an update.

OptiBiotix Health plc has announced a leadership change as Finance Director Graham Myers steps down, with David Blain stepping in as acting Finance Director in November 2024. This move comes at a time when the company is focusing on its growth strategy, leveraging Blain’s vast experience in financial management across various companies. Meanwhile, CEO Stephen O’Hara is expected to return to work soon after recovering from a short illness.

