OptiBiotix Health Issues New Share Options to Director

OptiBiotix Health ( (GB:OPTI) ) has shared an update.

OptiBiotix Health plc has issued 358,772 options over new ordinary shares to Director Sofia Kolyda, with an exercise price of 11 pence per share. The options, which expire in 2035, are part of the company’s strategic initiatives to incentivize leadership and align with its commercial goals, particularly in securing significant revenue-generating partnerships for its SweetBiotix products.

More about OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc, established in March 2012, is a life sciences company focused on developing compounds that modify the human microbiome to prevent and manage diseases and promote wellness. The company collaborates with international food and healthcare supplement companies to incorporate its microbiome modulators into various food products and drinks, with a focus on areas such as obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Average Trading Volume: 316,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.62M

