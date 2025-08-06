OptiBiotix AGM Results: Resolutions Passed, Share Issuance Proposal Rejected

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

OptiBiotix Health ( (GB:OPTI) ) has shared an update.

OptiBiotix Health plc announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where resolutions 1-4 were passed, but resolution 5, which would have allowed directors to issue new shares for cash without shareholder approval, was not passed. The company stated that this outcome does not impact its current strategy or operations, and it does not foresee the need to raise new funds through non pre-emptive share issuance before the 2026 AGM, though a separate meeting would be convened if necessary.

More about OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc, established in March 2012, operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on developing compounds that modify the human microbiome to prevent and manage diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. The company collaborates with international food and healthcare supplement companies to integrate its microbiome modulators into various food products and drinks, while also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products.

Average Trading Volume: 304,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.62M

Learn more about OPTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue