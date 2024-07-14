Opthea Concludes Major Capital Raising Effort

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has successfully completed a significant capital raise of approximately A$227.3 million (US$150.0 million), with the final phase involving a Retail Entitlement Offer that raised about A$55.9 million (US$36.9 million). The raised funds are part of the company’s efforts to advance the development of therapies for retinal diseases, including wet AMD. New Shares and Options from the offer are set to begin trading on July 18, 2024, marking a major financial milestone for the biopharmaceutical firm.

For further insights into AU:OPT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.