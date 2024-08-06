OPTEX GROUP Boasts Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

OPTEX GROUP Company Limited (JP:6914) has released an update.

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with a 12.2% increase in net sales and significant year-on-year growth in profits, with profit attributable to owners of the parent up by 27.4%. The company’s financial position also strengthened, with total assets and net assets both seeing an increase compared to the end of 2023. Alongside maintaining a consistent dividend, OPTEX GROUP forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with net sales and profits expected to rise.

