OPTEX GROUP Announces Mid-Year Financials and Forecast

OPTEX GROUP Company Limited (JP:6914) has released an update.

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. has released their financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2024, along with consolidated earnings forecasts for the full year. The provided data includes forward-looking statements based on current judgments and assumptions, which are subject to change due to various uncertainties. It is important to note that actual results may differ from these projections.

For further insights into JP:6914 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.