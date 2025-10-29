OppFi Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OppFi ( (OPFI) ) has issued an update.

On October 29, 2025, OppFi Inc. announced record financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, with net income increasing by 136.9% year over year to $75.9 million and total revenue rising by 13.5% to $155.1 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $590 million and $605 million, reflecting strong performance and strategic positioning with improved operating efficiency and risk management strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (OPFI) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OppFi stock, see the OPFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OPFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPFI is a Neutral.

OppFi’s overall stock score reflects strong earnings performance and cash flow management, but is weighed down by technical indicators showing bearish trends and valuation concerns due to negative profitability. The earnings call provided positive guidance, but macroeconomic risks and high leverage remain significant challenges.

More about OppFi

OppFi Inc. is a tech-enabled digital finance platform that partners with banks to offer financial products and services to everyday Americans.

Average Trading Volume: 994,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $872.2M

