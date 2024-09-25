OPG Power Ventures Reports Strong Fiscal Recovery

OPG Power Ventures (GB:OPG) has released an update.

OPG Power Ventures Plc has reported a significant rebound in annual revenues to £155.7m and an adjusted EBITDA of £16.7m for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, marking a strong recovery for the power generation company in India. Despite a decrease in profit before tax compared to the previous year, the company cites efficient operations and stable coal prices as key factors in its robust financial performance. With an optimistic outlook for the upcoming year, OPG emphasizes its commitment to sustainable practices and operational excellence in the energy sector.

