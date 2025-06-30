OpenLocker Holdings Enters Stock Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OpenLocker Holdings ( (OLKR) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Jakota Games and Reels SAS, agreeing to sell 484,661,435 shares of common stock for $500,000, representing approximately 43.8% of the company’s outstanding shares. The transaction, expected to close the week of June 30, 2025, includes a lock-up agreement preventing the buyer from selling or transferring shares for 12 months post-closing, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

More about OpenLocker Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 19,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $76.17M

