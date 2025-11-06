OPENLANE Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Kar Auction Services ( (KAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kar Auction Services presented to its investors.

OPENLANE, Inc., a leading digital marketplace for used vehicles, connects automotive manufacturers, dealers, and other industry players to facilitate efficient and transparent transactions. In its third quarter of 2025, OPENLANE reported significant financial growth, with a 14% year-over-year increase in marketplace dealer volume and a 9% rise in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to approximately $7.3 billion. The company’s revenue reached $498 million, marking an 8% increase driven by a 20% growth in auction fee revenue, while income from continuing operations surged by 69% to $48 million.

Key financial metrics showcased OPENLANE’s robust performance, with Adjusted EBITDA growing by 17% to $87 million and cash flow from operating activities amounting to $72 million. The company also raised its full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EPS, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction. OPENLANE’s asset-light, digital operating model continues to demonstrate scalability and efficiency, positioning the company favorably in the competitive landscape.

CEO Peter Kelly highlighted the company’s strategic execution and market share gains, emphasizing the growing preference for the OPENLANE brand. The company is well-prepared for future opportunities, particularly the anticipated influx of off-lease vehicles in 2026. CFO Brad Herring reiterated the company’s commitment to long-term shareholder value through strategic investments and positive momentum.

Looking ahead, OPENLANE remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by its strong year-to-date results and strategic positioning. The company is poised to capitalize on future market opportunities, maintaining its focus on delivering value to shareholders and customers alike.

