Open Up Group Launches New Director Incentive Plan

Open Up Group Inc. (JP:2154) has released an update.

Open Up Group Inc. has introduced a new performance-linked stock compensation plan for eligible directors, aiming to align director compensation with the company’s performance and stock value. The plan sets performance targets over a three-year evaluation period, with compensation in the form of company shares and cash based on target achievements. The total share issuance under the plan is capped at 350,000 shares per period, with the overall monetary cap set at 1 billion yen.

For further insights into JP:2154 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.