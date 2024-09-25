Open Up Group Incentivizes Directors with Stock Plan

Open Up Group Inc. (JP:2154) has released an update.

Open Up Group Inc. has decided to issue 27,900 shares of its common stock as restricted stock compensation to three of its directors, excluding outside directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee members. The shares, allocated at 2,089 yen each, amount to a total value of 58,283,100 yen and are part of a plan to promote long-term shareholding and align directors’ interests with sustainable corporate value enhancement. The restricted stock comes with conditions such as a transfer restriction period and provisions for automatic share acquisition by the company under certain circumstances.

