Open Orphan Plc Announces Major Shareholding Change

Open Orphan Plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Octopus Investments Limited now holding 7.61% of voting rights after an acquisition, crossing a notable threshold on July 23, 2024. This change, which represents an increase from a previous holding of 4.42%, has resulted in Octopus Investments Limited possessing a total of 51,804,020 voting rights in the company.

