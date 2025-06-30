Open Lending Appoints CEO as Interim Financial Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Open Lending ( (LPRO) ).

On June 29, 2025, Open Lending Corporation announced changes in its executive team. Charles Jehl’s role as interim Chief Financial Officer ended, and Jessica Buss, the company’s CEO, was appointed as the interim principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Buss will not receive additional compensation for these roles and has no familial or material connections influencing her appointment. The board is actively searching for a permanent CFO, while Buss continues her duties as CEO and executive chairman.

Spark’s Take on LPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LPRO is a Neutral.

Open Lending’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with negative growth and profitability concerns as the most significant factors. While there are some technical and strategic improvements, the valuation and earnings call analysis underscore ongoing financial stress. Positive corporate events like leadership changes are noted but already considered under earnings.

More about Open Lending

Average Trading Volume: 3,228,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $244.4M

