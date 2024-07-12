OPEN Group Reports Mixed Q1 Financials

RPA Holdings, Inc. (JP:6572) has released an update.

OPEN Group, Inc., formerly known as RPA Holdings, Inc., reported a notable increase in net sales of 23.1% for the first quarter but faced a sharp decline in profits, with profit attributable to owners plummeting by 94.7%. The company also highlighted a stable equity ratio of over 60% in its consolidated financial position. No dividend payment has been scheduled, and there are no updates on cash dividend forecasts for the fiscal year.

