OPAL Fuels Appoints Scott Sutton to Board

OPAL Fuels ( (OPAL) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, OPAL Fuels announced the appointment of Scott M. Sutton to its Board of Directors and Compensation Committee, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Sutton, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry, is expected to bring operational excellence to OPAL Fuels, enhancing its growth strategy and ability to meet the increasing demand for RNG and CNG in the heavy-duty transportation sector. His previous leadership roles include significant achievements in increasing EBITDA and shareholder value, which are anticipated to benefit OPAL Fuels as it seeks to capitalize on the growing adoption of RNG/CNG.

Spark’s Take on OPAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OPAL is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 55 reflects a mixed outlook for OPAL Fuels. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which shows stable revenue growth but faces challenges with cash flow and historical equity issues. Technical analysis provides a positive outlook with bullish momentum, while valuation concerns arise due to a high P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The earnings call highlights both achievements and challenges, but its impact is not included in the weighted score.

More about OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity. The company specializes in the marketing and distribution of RNG for heavy-duty trucking and other hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors, aiming to reduce North America’s methane emissions and decarbonize the economy.

Average Trading Volume: 229,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $468.2M

