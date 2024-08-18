oOh!media Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

oOh media Ltd (AU:OML) has released an update.

oOh!media Limited, a prominent Out of Home media company, has released its 2024 half-year results, highlighting its expansive network of over 35,000 advertising locations and a strong revenue of $634 million in 2023. The company, which specializes in enhancing public spaces and employs around 800 people, is making strides in audience targeting through advanced data techniques. Its assets span across various public venues, including roadsides and transport hubs, and it also operates the Cactus printing business.

