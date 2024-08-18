oOh!media Reports Slight Revenue and Profit Decline

oOh media Ltd (AU:OML) has released an update.

oOh!media Limited, a leading Out of Home media company with over 35,000 locations, reported a slight revenue decrease of 2.8% and a 9.6% drop in profits for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The company, which employs approximately 800 people and generated revenues of $634 million in 2023, attributes the decline to challenges in the market but continues to invest in technology and sophisticated data techniques for accurate audience targeting.

For further insights into AU:OML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.