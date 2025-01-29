Onyx Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments and Key Corporate Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Onyx Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ONYX) ).

Onyx Gold Corp. announced its intention to amend the exercise price of nearly 7.1 million common share purchase warrants from $0.75 to $0.30, subject to certain conditions and TSX-V acceptance. Additionally, they issued restricted share units to directors and officers and announced a leadership change with Nicole Hoeller stepping down as VP of Corporate Communications while continuing in a consultancy role. These updates reflect Onyx Gold’s strategic adjustments to enhance operational flexibility and maintain continuity in corporate communications, potentially impacting market perception and stakeholder engagement.

More about Onyx Gold Corp.

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focusing on Canadian mining jurisdictions, with significant assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The company has a portfolio of high-quality gold projects, including the Munro-Croesus Gold property known for its high-grade mineralization, and other exploration properties such as Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also holds properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon, gaining importance due to recent discoveries. The company is dedicated to creating shareholder value through exploration, capital allocation, and responsible mineral exploration.

YTD Price Performance: -29.55%

Average Trading Volume: 60,022

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.06M

