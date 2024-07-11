Onward Opportunities Celebrates Strong Half-Year Growth

Onward Opportunities Ltd. (GB:ONWD) has released an update.

Onward Opportunities Ltd. reports a strong half-year performance with a net asset value per share increase to 116.32 pence and a total return of 9.2%, outpacing the UK AIM All Share index by over 17%. The investment company, which specializes in smaller UK companies, also celebrated receiving the ‘IPO of the Year’ award and successfully completed two capital raises, welcoming new shareholders and expanding its capital base by 25%. The portfolio’s top performers and a promising pipeline of investments are set to offset the majority of the company’s expenses in the next year.

