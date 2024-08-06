Onward Holdings Reports Solid Sales Growth in July

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8016) has released an update.

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. reported an increase in net sales for July 2024, with existing stores showing a 102.5% performance and all stores at 102.9% compared to the prior year. The sales were positively influenced by higher demand for mid-summer clothing made from functional materials, and e-commerce sales saw a significant rise in full-priced items. The company also noted that the monthly sales were affected by fewer holidays compared to the previous year, impacting store net sales at existing stores by 8.4 percentage points.

