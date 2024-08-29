Ontex Introduces Dreamshield 360º Baby Pants in Europe

Ontex Group N.V. (GB:0QVQ) has released an update.

Ontex Group NV has launched its new Dreamshield 360º baby pants in Europe, offering enhanced leak protection and comfort with its unique barrier design and fit. The product’s strong performance in consumer panels and superior features like absorbency and dryness have positioned it well in a market that’s shifting preference from diapers to baby pants. With a successful start in Germany and plans for broader distribution, Ontex is responding to growing retailer and consumer demand for innovative baby care solutions.

