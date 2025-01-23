Ontex Academy’s Milestone: 2,000 Certificates in Continence Care Education

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Ontex Group N.V. ( (GB:0QVQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Ontex Group N.V. has announced that its Ontex Academy has issued over 2,000 certificates to healthcare professionals since its launch in 2024, underscoring its commitment to enhancing continence care education. This milestone highlights the growing demand for effective training in continence care, driven by an aging population and increased life expectancy. Ontex Academy, which offers accredited courses at no charge, has expanded its reach from the UK to several European countries and is now aiming to launch in Australia. This initiative positions Ontex as a leader in continence care education, supporting healthcare professionals worldwide in providing dignified and effective care.

More about Ontex Group N.V.

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, specializing in baby care, feminine care, and adult care. Their innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Headquartered in Aalst, Belgium, Ontex employs approximately 7,200 people globally and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

YTD Price Performance: -0.40%

Average Trading Volume: 8,959

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €666.6M

For detailed information about 0QVQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.