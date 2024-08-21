Onoken Co. Reports Stable Q1 with Positive Outlook

Onoken Co., Ltd. (JP:7414) has released an update.

Onoken Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges, has reported a marginal increase in net sales by 2.5% but a slight decline in operating, ordinary, and net profits for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite the dip in profits, the company is forecasting a year-on-year increase in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company has also reported an equity-to-asset ratio of 42.8% as of June 30, 2024, indicating a stable financial position.

For further insights into JP:7414 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.