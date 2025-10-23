Onex Partners Sells Minority Stake in WestJet to Global Airlines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ONEX Corporation ( (TSE:ONEX) ) has issued an announcement.

Onex Partners and its affiliated funds have completed the sale of a 25% equity stake in WestJet to Delta Air Lines, Korean Air, and Air France-KLM. This strategic partnership aims to enhance WestJet’s market position and create long-term value for its stakeholders. Despite the sale, Onex retains a 75% ownership of WestJet, underscoring its continued commitment to the airline’s growth and strategy. The involvement of prominent global airlines reflects confidence in WestJet’s performance and future prospects.

Onex Corporation is a Canadian investor and alternative asset manager that invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients globally. With a history dating back to 1984, Onex has a significant presence in the private equity market, managing approximately $55.9 billion in assets. WestJet, a major Canadian low-cost airline and vacation provider, is part of the Onex portfolio, offering affordable air travel and vacation services across multiple destinations.

