Onex Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Transactions

ONEX Corporation ( (TSE:ONEX) ) has issued an update.

Onex Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showcasing growth in investing capital per share and net asset value. The company experienced a 4% return on private equity investments and a 4% return on credit strategies. Onex also announced significant transactions, including the sale of a portion of its investment in WestJet and the completion of a sale of a majority stake in Precision Concepts International. These developments highlight Onex’s ability to generate returns and strategically manage its investment portfolio, positioning the company favorably in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ONEX) stock is a Buy with a C$130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ONEX Corporation stock, see the TSE:ONEX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ONEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ONEX is a Outperform.

ONEX Corporation’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and efficient cash flow management. The company’s strategic initiatives and successful fundraising efforts underscore its potential for growth. However, challenges such as declining revenue growth and moderate valuation pose risks. Technical indicators suggest caution with potential resistance, while low dividend yield limits income potential. Optimism from earnings calls and corporate events provides a balanced outlook.

More about ONEX Corporation

Onex Corporation is a diversified company operating in the private equity and credit sectors. It focuses on investing capital and asset management, with a market emphasis on private equity investments and credit strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 197,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.77B

