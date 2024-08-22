Onewo Inc. Proposes Governance Updates

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.

Onewo Inc. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and other procedural rules, subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting set for September 27, 2024. The company will temporarily close its register of members for transfer of shares from September 24 to September 27, 2024, in preparation for the meeting. Shareholders must register by September 23 to vote, with further details to be provided in a forthcoming circular.

