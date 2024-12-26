Onewo Inc. Expands with Strategic Equity Acquisition

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.
Onewo Inc. has announced a connected transaction involving the transfer of 100% equity interest in Wanyi Commercial Management to Beijing Vanke Service for RMB55 million. This transaction will see Wanyi Commercial Management become a subsidiary of Onewo, enhancing its financial consolidation. The deal, negotiated at arm’s length, is deemed fair and beneficial for the company’s stakeholders.
