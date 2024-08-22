Onewo Inc. Declares Special Dividend for H1 2024

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.

Onewo Inc. has announced a special dividend of RMB 0.46 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with shareholder approval set for September 27, 2024. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for October 2, 2024, and details regarding the dividend payment date and exchange rate for Hong Kong dollars will be announced later. A 10% withholding tax will be applied to non-resident enterprise shareholders, while individual non-resident shareholders will be taxed in accordance with the tax treaties between their country of residence and the PRC.

