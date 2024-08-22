Onewo Inc. Declares Mid-Year Dividend for 2024

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.

Onewo Inc. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.562 per share for the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with shareholder approval set for September 27, 2024. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for October 2, 2024, and details regarding the payment date and HKD conversion rate are forthcoming. Non-resident shareholders will be subject to a 10% or 20% withholding tax on the dividend, in accordance with PRC tax regulations and applicable tax treaties.

