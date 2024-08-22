Onewo Inc. Announces Mixed Midyear Financial Results

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.

Onewo Inc. reports a 9.6% revenue increase to RMB17.56 billion for the first half of 2024, with its community space living consumption services leading the growth at an 11.8% rise. Despite this, the company saw a 23.4% decrease in profit for the period, amounting to RMB804.4 million. Nonetheless, Onewo has declared a 100% payout of its core net profit in dividends, equating to RMB1.022 per share.

