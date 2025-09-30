OneWater Marine Amends Executive Employment Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OneWater Marine ( (ONEW) ) has shared an update.

On September 25, 2025, OneWater Marine Inc. announced amended and restated employment agreements with key executives, effective February 12, 2024. These agreements outline roles, compensation, and termination conditions for Philip Austin Singleton, Jr., Anthony Aisquith, and Jack Ezzell, with implications for company leadership and operational continuity.

Spark’s Take on ONEW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ONEW is a Neutral.

OneWater Marine’s overall score reflects strong revenue growth but significant challenges in profitability and financial stability. The technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The company needs to address operational efficiency and debt levels to improve its financial health.

More about OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates in the marine industry, focusing on the sale and service of recreational boats and yachts. The company is known for its comprehensive range of marine products and services, catering to a diverse market of boating enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 130,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $268.3M

