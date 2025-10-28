OneConnect Financial Technology Announces Privatization and Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( (HK:6638) ) has issued an update.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its privatization through a scheme of arrangement, which has been approved by disinterested holders at a recent court meeting. The company plans to withdraw its shares from the Stock Exchange and delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the NYSE, with trading expected to halt by the end of November 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to restructure its share capital and potentially streamline operations, impacting shareholders and market positioning.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates within the financial technology industry. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OCFT and provides technology solutions for financial institutions.

